Russia says it is considering rare earth projects with US companies
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Fund is considering the development of rare earth element deposits and offers the United States joint research. Russia ranks fifth in the world in terms of reserves of these metals.
The Russian sovereign wealth fund is considering developing rare earth element deposits in the country and wants to cooperate with American companies, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Tuesday, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.
Details
Dmitriev, who was also appointed by President Vladimir Putin as Commissioner for International Economic Cooperation, was part of the Russian negotiating team at talks with US representatives in Saudi Arabia in February, where he focused on economic issues.
"Russia's reserves of rare earth metals are several times greater than Ukraine's, and we are considering a number of Russian deposits," Dmitriev told reporters.
Rare earth metals and other critical metals needed for high-tech industries have attracted global attention in recent months thanks to US President Donald Trump's efforts to counter China's dominance in the sector.
Putin has offered the United States the opportunity, as part of a future economic agreement, to jointly explore Russian rare earth metal deposits.
"We would like to involve American companies in these projects, there is significant interest, but Russia should also be interested," Dmitriev said.
Addition
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), Russia ranks fifth in the world in terms of rare earth metal reserves after China, Brazil, India and Australia. The USGS estimates Russia's total reserves at 3.8 million metric tons.
Russian estimates of total reserves of rare earth elements are higher.
According to the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation, as of January 1, 2023, Russia has reserves of 15 rare earth metals with a total amount of 28.7 million tons. Of these, 3.8 million tons are under development or ready for development.