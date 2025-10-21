Plus UAH 325 billion to the defense budget: changes passed the relevant committee

The Verkhovna Rada's Budget Committee recommended adopting as a basis and in general the government's draft law (No. 14103) on amendments to the State Budget for 2025 regarding the financial provision of the security and defense sector, said government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Amendments to the 2025 Budget provide for an increase in funding for the security and defense sector by UAH 324.7 billion. This includes an increase for the Ministry of Defense of general fund expenditures by UAH 301.2 billion and special fund expenditures by UAH 8.5 billion.

This is aimed at "proper financial provision" of measures aimed at ensuring state sovereignty, increasing the country's defense capability and security.

Recall

The draft State Budget for 2026 was presented in the Verkhovna Rada. UAH 2.8 trillion is planned to be spent on national security and defense, and a record UAH 955 billion on the procurement and production of weapons.