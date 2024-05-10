Plus 980 occupants and 5 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 479 710 people, 7434 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to May 10, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 479 710 (+980) people,

tanks - 7434 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14313 (+32) units,

artillery systems - 12387 (+47) units,

MLRS - 1062 (+4) units,

air defense systems - 795 (+2) units,

aircraft - 349 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9826 (+51),

cruise missiles - 2192 (+0),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16691 (+73) units,

special equipment - 2031 (+4).

According to the General Staff, 95 combat engagements took place over the past day, during which the enemy launched 6 missile and 80 air strikes, and fired 127 times at Ukrainian positions and settlements from multiple launch rocket systems.

