Plus 730 occupants and 13 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 372,820 people, 6126 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/17/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 372,820 (+730) people,

tanks - 6126 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11372 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 8811 (+10) units,

MLRS - 964 (+3) units,

air defense systems - 653 (+0) units,

aircraft - 331 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6884 (+7),

cruise missiles - 1817 (+1),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 11755 (+24) units,

special equipment - 1367 (+2).

Within the last day , 98 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 29 air strikes, fired 49 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

