Plus 1380 occupants, 8 tanks and 19 armored vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,380 soldiers, 8 tanks and dozens of pieces of equipment. The enemy's total losses since the beginning of the war have amounted to about 677,180 people and 9,035 tanks.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to October 19, 24 were approximately as follows:
- personnel - about 677,180 (+1380) people;
- tanks - 9035 (+8) units;
- armored combat vehicles - 18,072 (+19) units;
- artillery systems - 19,548 (+15) units;
- MLRS - 1232 (+0) units;
- air defense systems - 978 (+0) units;
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units;
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units;
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17,230 (+78);
- cruise missiles - 2623 (+3);
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units;
- submarines - 1 (+0) units;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 26,946 (+38) units;
- special equipment - 3473 (+25) units;
