One enemy missile-carrying ship on duty in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
In the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, but without missiles. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have 16 Kalibr missiles.
As of the morning of Saturday, October 19, the Russian occupation army has one Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea. However, there are no missiles on the ship.
In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, no missiles.In the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships,
Details
It is also reported that there are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 3 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.
Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:
- 10 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 3 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 8 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 3 of them from the Bosphorus.
