Plus 1280 occupants and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 545,090 people, 8107 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/07/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 545,090 (+1280) people,

tanks - 8107 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15566 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 14655 (+56) units,

MLRS - 1114 (+3) units,

air defense systems - 874 (+0) units,

aircraft - 360 (+0) units

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11641 (+21),

cruise missiles - 2335 (+2),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 19787 (+74) units,

special equipment - 2452 (+4).

