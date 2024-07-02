Plus 1280 occupants and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 51952 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 58651 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 81622 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 167460 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213977 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132330 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361823 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180137 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148775 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197511 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 51759 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 46365 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 58425 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 61964 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 81420 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 110 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3908 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11642 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33115 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35063 views
Plus 1280 occupants and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27712 views

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 545,090 personnel and 8,107 tanks.

Plus 1280 occupants and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 545,090 people, 8107 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/07/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel  - about 545,090 (+1280) people,
  • tanks - 8107 (+8) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 15566 (+16) units,
  • artillery systems - 14655 (+56) units,
  • MLRS - 1114 (+3) units,
  • air defense systems - 874 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 360 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11641 (+21),
  • cruise missiles - 2335 (+2),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 19787 (+74) units,
  • special equipment - 2452 (+4).

General Staff: fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, near Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka30.06.24, 20:08 • 28845 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
