Plus 1180 occupants and 16 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 546,270 people, 8123 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/07/24 were approximately as follows

personnel - about 546,270 (+1180) people,

tanks - 8123 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15583 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 14712 (+57) units,

MLRS - 1115 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 876 (+2) units,

aircraft - 360 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11668 (+27),

cruise missiles - 2336 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 19850 (+63) units,

special equipment - 2464 (+12).

