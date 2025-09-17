PlayCity started issuing licenses: budget to be replenished by $50 million

The State Agency for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries PlayCity has started issuing licenses. This is reported by UNN with reference to PlayCity.

As noted by the agency, the budget will be additionally replenished by $50 million. They added that they have already received the first requests in the following three areas:

for online casinos;

for B2B software manufacturers;

for gaming equipment.

The agency's goal, according to them, is to create "a transparent, civilized gambling market with clear rules and equal requirements for all participants."

It should function as a full-fledged sector of the economy that consistently replenishes the budget. Revenues from the industry to the state budget will be directed to strengthen the country's defense capabilities - stated PlayCity.

