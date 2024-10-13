Planned to swim across the Tisza: four men detained near the border with Hungary
Kyiv • UNN
In Zakarpattia, border guards detained four men who were planning to illegally cross the border with Hungary by swimming across the Tisza River. The detainees paid the smugglers between $6,500 and $13,000 for the attempt.
Four violators who were planning to cross the Tisza River at midnight were detained 100 meters from the border in Zakarpattia. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border, UNN reports .
Details
According to the border guards, the people were spotted near the state border by a patrol of the Vylok department of the Mukachevo detachment. They were detained 100 meters from the border. Two of the men were residents of Ivano-Frankivsk region, and two more were residents of Zhytomyr and Zakarpattia regions.
According to the detainees, two of them paid the smugglers $6,500 and $8,000 for their “trip,” and two others had to pay $13,000 each. In return for this money, the dealers assured their clients that they would be able to get to Hungary without hindrance.
Reports on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses “Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine” were drawn up against all detainees.
