Planned sabotage at the behest of Russian special services: two Odesa residents received suspicion notices

Two residents of Odesa Oblast have been notified of suspicion of treason and cooperation with Russian special services. They carried out arsons and offered to commit sabotage, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect was on the wanted list for violating military registration rules. He involved his cohabitant in illegal activities, who drove him to the crime scenes in her own car.

But this was not enough for the suspects. The suspect offered his Russian handler, in exchange for remuneration, to eliminate one of the local council deputies and commit sabotage with a cargo of 1500 tons of saltpeter.

This vessel entered the port's waters, where his cohabitant works as a controller. After their detention, a mobile phone with evidence of criminal activity, as well as combat grenades and narcotic substances, were found and seized from them.

Currently, the detainees are under investigation, and they face punishment under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to fifteen years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

Recall

Two agents of Russian special services received 15 years in prison each for adjusting fire on Mykolaiv and Kharkiv.