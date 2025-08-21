$41.380.02
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
12:55 PM • 8898 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
12:13 PM • 15505 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 10437 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
10:22 AM • 18031 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 44347 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 53245 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 56403 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 80139 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 192334 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Planned a terrorist attack in a mosque: 17-year-old teenager sentenced in Scotland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

A 17-year-old teenager was sentenced to 10 years in prison for planning a terrorist attack in a mosque in Greenock. He had an air gun and aerosol cans with him, which he planned to use to set the building on fire.

A 17-year-old teenager who planned a terrorist attack against a mosque in Scotland has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. This was reported by BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The teenager who planned to commit mass murder during a terrorist attack at a mosque in Greenock was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The 17-year-old was arrested in January after police caught him with an air gun and aerosol cans near the Inverclyde Muslim Centre.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the boy planned to set the building on fire, killing all believers inside.

The boy, who was 16 at the time, was arrested near the mosque building, and an air rifle was found in his backpack, which he planned to use to hold believers inside the building after he planned to set it on fire with aerosol cans.

It is reported that the boy initially wanted to plant bombs in his school last December, and then decided to attack the mosque.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine and the police of Zakarpattia Oblast detained a suspect in the arson attack on the Greek Catholic church in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

