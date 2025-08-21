Planned a terrorist attack in a mosque: 17-year-old teenager sentenced in Scotland

A 17-year-old teenager who planned a terrorist attack against a mosque in Scotland has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. This was reported by BBC, according to UNN.

The teenager who planned to commit mass murder during a terrorist attack at a mosque in Greenock was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The 17-year-old was arrested in January after police caught him with an air gun and aerosol cans near the Inverclyde Muslim Centre. - the publication writes.

It is noted that the boy planned to set the building on fire, killing all believers inside.

The boy, who was 16 at the time, was arrested near the mosque building, and an air rifle was found in his backpack, which he planned to use to hold believers inside the building after he planned to set it on fire with aerosol cans.

It is reported that the boy initially wanted to plant bombs in his school last December, and then decided to attack the mosque.

