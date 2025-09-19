Plane crashes in US: iconic songwriter and Grammy winner Brett James dies

$41.250.05
12:05 PM • 3252 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM • 2278 views
The EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
11:23 AM • 10608 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
08:43 AM • 27914 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
September 19, 06:26 AM • 45629 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 43024 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64292 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44225 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51879 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
September 18, 09:39 AM • 79683 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launched
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
Plane crashes in US: iconic songwriter and Grammy winner Brett James dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Singer and songwriter Brett James, 57, known for the hit "Jesus, Take the Wheel," died in a plane crash in North Carolina. The Grammy winner was on board a small Cirrus SR22T plane that crashed with three people on board.

Plane crashes in US: iconic songwriter and Grammy winner Brett James dies

57-year-old singer and composer Brett James, known for the hit "Jesus, Take the Wheel" for Carrie Underwood and hundreds of songs for country music stars, died in a plane crash in North Carolina, writes Independent, reports UNN.

Details

The Grammy Award winner, best known for writing Carrie Underwood's song "Jesus, Take the Wheel," was reportedly "on board a small plane that crashed in Macon County near Franklin, North Carolina, on Thursday."

According to FlightAware data, "the Cirrus SR22T aircraft was registered to the musician and departed from Nashville, Tennessee, with three people on board."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation. The NTSB will be responsible for the investigation and will provide further information

- said the spokesman.

"We mourn the untimely loss of 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Brett James, who died in a small plane crash on September 18," the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame said in a statement.

"I am absolutely devastated by the loss of one of the best writers I have ever written with and recorded several of his songs. Brett James. I am praying for his loved ones. What a tragic and sad day. We will miss him so much," country music star Sara Evans wrote on Instagram.

Addition

Born on June 5, 1968, James initially planned a career in medicine but instead followed his love for music and released his first and only solo album in 1995.

James later became a behind-the-scenes star in country music, writing songs for prominent artists such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Kenny Chesney, and Martina McBride. In 2001, he scored his first No. 1 single with "Who I Am," performed by Jessica Andrews.

Throughout his career, James wrote over 300 songs. His most famous song was "Jesus, Take the Wheel," recorded by Underwood.

Although the song only reached No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, it won two Grammy Awards in 2007 for "Best Country Song" and "Best Female Country Vocal Performance."

The song subsequently won awards for ACM Single of the Year, ASCAP Country Song of the Year, and NSAI Song of the Year. Thanks to his songwriting, James was also twice named ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year in 2006 and 2010.

He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. At the ceremony, which took place in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, James said: "I want to thank the songwriting community and all my fellow songwriters. This award belongs, in particular, to you."

"No Escape From Now": Paramount+ to show documentary about Ozzy Osbourne's final years18.09.25, 16:18 • 2224 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Tennessee