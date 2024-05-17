Pipeline rupture near Ocean Plaza shopping mall: police open criminal proceedings

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77762 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106549 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149447 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153566 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249951 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174031 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165297 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225696 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113050 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33082 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42514 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36716 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61096 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55055 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249948 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225695 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211802 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237555 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224381 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55055 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61096 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112839 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113744 views
Actual
Pipeline rupture near Ocean Plaza shopping mall: police open criminal proceedings

Pipeline rupture near Ocean Plaza shopping mall: police open criminal proceedings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22109 views

Police have opened a criminal case against Kyivteploenergo officials over embezzlement of budget funds during the reconstruction of heating networks in Kyiv, including the area where the pipe burst on Antonovycha Street.

In connection with a water pipe break on Antonovycha Street, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings and began checking  officials of Kyivteploenergo for involvement in embezzlement of budget funds. This was stated by the National Police, reports UNN.

Details

Investigators found that during 2019-2020, the Kyivteploenergo utility company carried out a complete reconstruction of the capital's heating networks, which were more than 300 km long, including the main pipeline along Antonovycha Street.

In general, repair work at this site has been ongoing since 2016, and the amount of public funds spent on modernization reaches about UAH 1 billion.

However, on May 15, during hydraulic tests in Holosiivskyi district, a pipe was damaged on a section of the repaired main, which resulted in water flooding Antonovycha Street.

Kyiv police investigators are investigating this fact under Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office, committed on a large scale and under martial law

- law enforcement officials said. 

Addendum

Priority investigative actions are currently underway, and 3 metal pipes have been seized from the accident site for further examination to assess their quality and compliance with the tender documents.

A pipe burst near the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv: traffic on the street is blocked14.05.24, 13:25 • 17650 views

It is noted that the pre-trial investigation is being carried out with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv and under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko, commenting on the pipe break near the Ocean Plaza shopping center, explained that more than 80% of the networks in Kyiv are in a state of emergency.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising