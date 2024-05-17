Pipeline rupture near Ocean Plaza shopping mall: police open criminal proceedings

In connection with a water pipe break on Antonovycha Street, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings and began checking officials of Kyivteploenergo for involvement in embezzlement of budget funds. This was stated by the National Police, reports UNN.

Investigators found that during 2019-2020, the Kyivteploenergo utility company carried out a complete reconstruction of the capital's heating networks, which were more than 300 km long, including the main pipeline along Antonovycha Street.

In general, repair work at this site has been ongoing since 2016, and the amount of public funds spent on modernization reaches about UAH 1 billion.

However, on May 15, during hydraulic tests in Holosiivskyi district, a pipe was damaged on a section of the repaired main, which resulted in water flooding Antonovycha Street.

Kyiv police investigators are investigating this fact under Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office, committed on a large scale and under martial law - law enforcement officials said.

Priority investigative actions are currently underway, and 3 metal pipes have been seized from the accident site for further examination to assess their quality and compliance with the tender documents.

It is noted that the pre-trial investigation is being carried out with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv and under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko, commenting on the pipe break near the Ocean Plaza shopping center, explained that more than 80% of the networks in Kyiv are in a state of emergency.