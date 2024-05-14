A pipe burst near the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv: traffic on the street is blocked
Kyiv • UNN
A pipe burst near the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv, causing water to flood the street and an underpass. Police warned that traffic on Antonovycha Street was blocked due to the pipeline break.
In Kyiv, a pipe has once again burst near the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center, located at the Lybidska metro station. This was reported by UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.
Details
Eyewitnesses published a video showing a stream of water flooding the entire street near the shopping center. It is noted that traffic is hampered due to the rapid flow.
Eyewitnesses add that the water has already begun to flood the underpass near the entrance to the mall.
Addition
The Patrol Police of Kyiv warned that due to a water main break on Antonovycha Street, traffic is temporarily blocked.
All relevant services are already working on the spot. Take this information into account when planning the route of your trip
Recall
In April, a sinkhole formed on Pryvokzalna Street in Kyiv due to an accident at the sewer collector .