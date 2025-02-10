Pharmacies are ready to reduce prices for medicines: a declaration with proposals has been sent to the Ministry of Health, and a step from manufacturers is expected

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36280 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 79260 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100445 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123115 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102176 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113192 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157521 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101948 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 84040 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 55279 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103815 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86582 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123115 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147891 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180084 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86582 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103815 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135927 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137768 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165807 views
Actual
Pharmacies are ready to reduce prices for medicines: a declaration with proposals has been sent to the Ministry of Health, and a step from manufacturers is expected

Pharmacies are ready to reduce prices for medicines: a declaration with proposals has been sent to the Ministry of Health, and a step from manufacturers is expected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27146 views

Pharmacies are ready to reduce drug prices: a declaration with proposals has been sent to the Ministry of Health, and a step is expected from manufacturers.

The pharmacy business supported the statement of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the need to reduce the cost of medicines. The Pharmacy Professional Association of Ukraine NGO sent to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine a Declaration of Cooperation on Reducing the Cost of Medicines, which has already been signed by a number of large pharmacy chains. It refers to a specific mechanism for reducing prices, which involves joint steps by all market participants - from manufacturers to pharmacies, UNN reports.

The signatories of the declaration emphasized that its text is based on the principles of good faith partnership, transparency, responsibility and social significance. They support the need for immediate measures that will reduce drug prices and at the same time maintain the stability of the drug market.

The declaration sets out the following obligations of all market participants:

  • National pharmaceutical manufacturers reduce the selling prices of their products by a certain percentage compared to the prices as of January 1, 2025.
    • Distributors reduce wholesale prices in proportion to the manufacturer, which will affect the entire logistics network.
      • Pharmacies, on the other hand, reduce retail prices for medicines, providing the end user with a real reduction in the cost of drugs, i.e., they apply a discount proportional to the manufacturer on their margin.

        In order to avoid manipulation of pricing, market participants, by signing the declaration, undertake to prevent hidden price increases or changes in supply schemes that could offset the agreements. In the event of a breach of obligations, other participants have the right to apply to associations and market regulators to review the violator's participation in the initiative.

        The document enters into force on March 1, 2025.

        Along with the signing of the declaration, the pharmaceutical market participants addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with proposals to resolve a number of important issues:

        • provision of advertising, marketing, and promotion services related to the sale of medicines to the end user for remuneration by adopting a CMU resolution approving the List of Prohibited Services;
          • harmonization of the provisions of Ukrainian legislation related to the “Bolar clause” with the EU pharmaceutical legislation, in particular with Directive 2001/83/EC, to facilitate immediate availability of generic and biosimilar medicines after the expiration of the patent.

            Thus, pharmacies demonstrate their readiness to support the President's initiative and work to reduce the cost of medicines. Their position is that the reduction should be fair and comprehensive - all market participants should contribute to the availability of medicines for Ukrainians.

            The memorandum is also expected to be signed by leading Ukrainian manufacturers and distributors.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

            PoliticsHealth
            verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
            volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
            ukraineUkraine

            Contact us about advertising