Pharmacies are ready to reduce prices for medicines: a declaration with proposals has been sent to the Ministry of Health, and a step from manufacturers is expected

The pharmacy business supported the statement of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the need to reduce the cost of medicines. The Pharmacy Professional Association of Ukraine NGO sent to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine a Declaration of Cooperation on Reducing the Cost of Medicines, which has already been signed by a number of large pharmacy chains. It refers to a specific mechanism for reducing prices, which involves joint steps by all market participants - from manufacturers to pharmacies, UNN reports.

The signatories of the declaration emphasized that its text is based on the principles of good faith partnership, transparency, responsibility and social significance. They support the need for immediate measures that will reduce drug prices and at the same time maintain the stability of the drug market.

The declaration sets out the following obligations of all market participants:

National pharmaceutical manufacturers reduce the selling prices of their products by a certain percentage compared to the prices as of January 1, 2025.

compared to the prices as of January 1, 2025. Distributors reduce wholesale prices in proportion to the manufacturer, which will affect the entire logistics network.

reduce wholesale prices in proportion to the manufacturer, which will affect the entire logistics network. Pharmacies, on the other hand, reduce retail prices for medicines, providing the end user with a real reduction in the cost of drugs, i.e., they apply a discount proportional to the manufacturer on their margin.

In order to avoid manipulation of pricing, market participants, by signing the declaration, undertake to prevent hidden price increases or changes in supply schemes that could offset the agreements. In the event of a breach of obligations, other participants have the right to apply to associations and market regulators to review the violator's participation in the initiative.

The document enters into force on March 1, 2025.

Along with the signing of the declaration, the pharmaceutical market participants addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with proposals to resolve a number of important issues:

provision of advertising, marketing, and promotion services related to the sale of medicines to the end user for remuneration by adopting a CMU resolution approving the List of Prohibited Services;

harmonization of the provisions of Ukrainian legislation related to the “Bolar clause” with the EU pharmaceutical legislation, in particular with Directive 2001/83/EC, to facilitate immediate availability of generic and biosimilar medicines after the expiration of the patent.

Thus, pharmacies demonstrate their readiness to support the President's initiative and work to reduce the cost of medicines. Their position is that the reduction should be fair and comprehensive - all market participants should contribute to the availability of medicines for Ukrainians.

The memorandum is also expected to be signed by leading Ukrainian manufacturers and distributors.