Personnel rotation in the Armed Forces: decrees on dismissal of Zaluzhnyi and appointment of Syrskyi published

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees dismissing Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointing Oleksandr Syrskyy to this position. Another decree dismissed Syrsky from the post of commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"To dismiss Valeriy Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 59/2024.

By Decree No. 58/2024, Zelensky dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from the post of Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Decree No. 60/2024.

Zelenskiy says that the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, will present the reboot team of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the coming days.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that after the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief, he said he expected a number of changes in the Armed Forces. These include a detailed plan of the Armed Forces for 2024, an effective rotation system, improving the quality of training for soldiers, and more.