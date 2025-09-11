Permission for men under 22 to travel abroad: NBU stated that this decision is unlikely to have affected the labor market

The government's decision to allow men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad has not yet affected the labor market situation, as the staff shortage, although reduced compared to last year, remains significant. This was stated by Serhiy Nikolaichuk, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

If we refer to the government's permission for young people to travel abroad, this decision was made on August 28, and it is unlikely to have affected the labor market. We based our macroeconomic and monetary review on statistics from previous months, which traditionally came out in early September, so I don't think there is any inconsistency between these two concepts here. If we talk about the situation in the labor market, the severity of the staff shortage has decreased compared to last year, but at the same time, it still remains high, and this is also visible from a number of indicators. - said Nikolaichuk.

Recall

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.