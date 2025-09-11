$41.210.09
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Permission for men under 22 to travel abroad: NBU stated that this decision is unlikely to have affected the labor market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The government's decision to allow men aged 18-22 to travel abroad did not affect the labor market. The shortage of personnel has decreased, but remains significant.

Permission for men under 22 to travel abroad: NBU stated that this decision is unlikely to have affected the labor market

The government's decision to allow men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad has not yet affected the labor market situation, as the staff shortage, although reduced compared to last year, remains significant. This was stated by Serhiy Nikolaichuk, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

If we refer to the government's permission for young people to travel abroad, this decision was made on August 28, and it is unlikely to have affected the labor market. We based our macroeconomic and monetary review on statistics from previous months, which traditionally came out in early September, so I don't think there is any inconsistency between these two concepts here. If we talk about the situation in the labor market, the severity of the staff shortage has decreased compared to last year, but at the same time, it still remains high, and this is also visible from a number of indicators.

- said Nikolaichuk.

Recall

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
State Border of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine