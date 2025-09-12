"Perhaps it was a mistake" - Trump on Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace

US President Donald Trump suggested that the invasion of Polish airspace by Russian drones could have been a "mistake." This was reported by Bloomberg, citing the American leader's meeting with journalists at the White House on Thursday, September 11, according to UNN.

In particular, media representatives asked Donald Trump about his reaction to the invasion of Poland by Russian drones.

Maybe it was a mistake. But, regardless, I'm not happy with anything related to this situation. But, I hope it all ends soon - replied the US President.

He also added that he would condemn Russia "even for approaching that line."

He stated that he "doesn't like it": "I'm not thrilled about it."

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

During a massive attack on Ukraine on September 10, 19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Five of them were heading to a NATO base through which the Alliance supplies military aid to Ukraine.

NATO is developing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Russian drones into Poland. Several allied countries have already pledged assistance, including air defense systems and fighter jets.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk agreed to send military representatives to Ukraine to train in drone countermeasures. This decision was made after the Russian drone attack on Poland.

