"Perhaps it was a mistake" - Trump on Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
07:17 PM • 5204 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 14343 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 25478 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 16424 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 14852 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 21334 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 14264 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16286 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14391 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14409 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.8m/s
54%
755mm
Popular news
"She read my mind": American who killed Ukrainian woman revealed chilling details of the crime – NYPSeptember 11, 12:58 PM • 5278 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"September 11, 01:02 PM • 12600 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 12401 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countriesSeptember 11, 03:13 PM • 11186 views
Poland closes border with Belarus: Russia declares escalation of tension and urges Warsaw to reconsider06:35 PM • 8488 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 25478 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 21334 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 35145 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 49946 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 110505 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Alexander Stubb
Timothy Snyder
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 12435 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 35145 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 25003 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 32975 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 97959 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-30
Il-18

"Perhaps it was a mistake" - Trump on Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

US President Donald Trump said that the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace might have been a mistake, but he is unhappy with the situation. Five of the 19 drones that violated Polish airspace were heading towards a NATO base.

"Perhaps it was a mistake" - Trump on Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace

US President Donald Trump suggested that the invasion of Polish airspace by Russian drones could have been a "mistake." This was reported by Bloomberg, citing the American leader's meeting with journalists at the White House on Thursday, September 11, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, media representatives asked Donald Trump about his reaction to the invasion of Poland by Russian drones.

Maybe it was a mistake. But, regardless, I'm not happy with anything related to this situation. But, I hope it all ends soon

- replied the US President.

He also added that he would condemn Russia "even for approaching that line."

He stated that he "doesn't like it": "I'm not thrilled about it."

Background

  • On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.
    • During a massive attack on Ukraine on September 10, 19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Five of them were heading to a NATO base through which the Alliance supplies military aid to Ukraine.

      Recall

      NATO is developing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Russian drones into Poland. Several allied countries have already pledged assistance, including air defense systems and fighter jets.

      Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk agreed to send military representatives to Ukraine to train in drone countermeasures. This decision was made after the Russian drone attack on Poland.

      Drones deliberately flew to Poland via Ukraine and Belarus - Zelenskyy11.09.25, 15:10 • 3160 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      PoliticsNews of the World
      White House
      Bloomberg L.P.
      NATO
      Donald Trump
      Donald Tusk
      United States
      Ukraine
      Poland