Performed work on the front line alongside Ukrainian defenders: the Presidential Office reacted to the death of a French journalist

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
04:00 PM • 15944 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 24748 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 35428 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 35853 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 24077 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 38915 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 31690 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20366 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20254 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16567 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
81%
753mm
Popular news
Construction of a bridge across the Tysa River between Ukraine and Romania is almost 90% completePhotoOctober 3, 12:20 PM • 14717 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 29667 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 21683 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce05:13 PM • 10715 views
"Six Minutes": Bessent yelled at Svyrydenko during February's mineral deal discussion - Media05:22 PM • 9428 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 21729 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 29718 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 35416 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 35843 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 38907 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kramatorsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce05:13 PM • 10749 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo04:00 PM • 15936 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 28452 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 31777 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 74724 views
Actual
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

Performed work on the front line alongside Ukrainian defenders: the Presidential Office reacted to the death of a French journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expressed condolences to the family of French photojournalist Anthony Lallican, who died from a targeted Russian drone strike in Donetsk region. According to him, Lallican died while performing his work on the front line alongside Ukrainian defenders.

Performed work on the front line alongside Ukrainian defenders: the Presidential Office reacted to the death of a French journalist

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expressed condolences to the family and friends of French photojournalist Antony Lallemand, who died from a targeted Russian drone strike in Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Yermak, Lallemand died from a Russian drone strike while performing his work at the front alongside Ukrainian defenders.

His dedication to truth and courage to tell about the war will remain an example for everyone

- wrote the head of the OP.

He added that Antony's memory will live on in hearts and photographs that told the world about Ukraine's struggle.

Recall

As a result of a targeted enemy FPV drone strike, French journalist Antony Lallemand died, and his colleague from Kyiv Independent Hryhoriy Ivanchenko was injured. Both were working in bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS".

Ukraine will make efforts to bring those responsible to justice: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the death of a French journalist03.10.25, 22:08 • 1486 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Andriy Yermak