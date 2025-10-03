Performed work on the front line alongside Ukrainian defenders: the Presidential Office reacted to the death of a French journalist
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expressed condolences to the family of French photojournalist Anthony Lallican, who died from a targeted Russian drone strike in Donetsk region. According to him, Lallican died while performing his work on the front line alongside Ukrainian defenders.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expressed condolences to the family and friends of French photojournalist Antony Lallemand, who died from a targeted Russian drone strike in Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN.
Details
According to Yermak, Lallemand died from a Russian drone strike while performing his work at the front alongside Ukrainian defenders.
His dedication to truth and courage to tell about the war will remain an example for everyone
He added that Antony's memory will live on in hearts and photographs that told the world about Ukraine's struggle.
Recall
As a result of a targeted enemy FPV drone strike, French journalist Antony Lallemand died, and his colleague from Kyiv Independent Hryhoriy Ivanchenko was injured. Both were working in bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS".
