Performed work on the front line alongside Ukrainian defenders: the Presidential Office reacted to the death of a French journalist

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expressed condolences to the family and friends of French photojournalist Antony Lallemand, who died from a targeted Russian drone strike in Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Yermak, Lallemand died from a Russian drone strike while performing his work at the front alongside Ukrainian defenders.

His dedication to truth and courage to tell about the war will remain an example for everyone - wrote the head of the OP.

He added that Antony's memory will live on in hearts and photographs that told the world about Ukraine's struggle.

Recall

As a result of a targeted enemy FPV drone strike, French journalist Antony Lallemand died, and his colleague from Kyiv Independent Hryhoriy Ivanchenko was injured. Both were working in bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS".

Ukraine will make efforts to bring those responsible to justice: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the death of a French journalist