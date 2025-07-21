$41.750.12
People's Deputy from the defense committee on "mobile-relocatable" TCCs: they have the right to exist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

People's Deputy Fedir Venislavskyi confirmed the possibility of TCCs operating in a mobile-relocatable format, seeing no legislative obstacles. This decision can be adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers or the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, taking into account Russian strikes and the digitalization of processes.

People's Deputy from the defense committee on "mobile-relocatable" TCCs: they have the right to exist

The work of the TCC and SP in a "mobile-relocatable" format has the right to exist. This opinion was expressed by People's Deputy, member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fedir Venislavsky during a briefing on Monday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"From the point of view of regulatory and legal support, from the point of view of legislative support, I see no problems, because the law does not stipulate that TCC and SP must be in clearly defined places, given the targeted strikes of the Russian Federation that it has been practicing against TCC territory for the last month. I think that mobile TCCs at the level of subordinate regulatory legal acts that can be adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers or the Command of the Armed Forces, they have the right to exist," Venislavsky believes.

He reminded that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law in 2023 on strengthening mobilization.

"We have actually fulfilled all the requirements. Digitalization, transferring all these issues to a digital mode, it significantly facilitates the activities of mobile TCCs, and modern technologies allow for computer communication and access to databases, so I generally see no problems, but this is a decision of the Command, the Verkhovna Rada has nothing to do with it," Venislavsky said.

Addition

In early July, Vitaliy Sarantsiev, spokesman for the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian territorial recruitment centers and social support (TCCs), their work would have to be reformatted.

Later, People's Deputy Oleksandr Fediienko stated that territorial recruitment centers and social support would switch to a mobile-relocatable work element. Work in digital format will also be strengthened.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
