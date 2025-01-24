People are dying on the water more often this year than last year - SES

In Ukraine, since the beginning of 2025, the number of deaths on the water has increased compared to the same period last year. This was reported by Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Speaking specifically about water bodies, we are recording an increase in the number of deaths. If we look at comparative statistics to see the dynamics, 28 people died in 2025. 25 people died last year during the same period, that is, since the beginning of the year. That is, 3 more people died," Khorunzhyi said.

According to him, this year, unlike last year, no children died on the water.

