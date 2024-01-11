Pentagon does not know when US Defense Secretary Austin will be released from hospital

The U.S. Department of Defense does not know the exact date of discharge of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. This is stated in a statement issued by the Pentagon press service, UNN reports.

Details

Minister Austin is still in the Walter Reed National Medical Center, his condition is good the statement said.

It is noted that Austin keeps in touch with his subordinates and monitors the activities of the US Armed Forces, using access to closed communication channels.

We do not have an exact date of his discharge, but until then we will continue to publish daily updates the statement said.

Context

On the evening of January 1, Austin was hospitalized at the Walter Reed Center in Maryland. On January 2, some of his powers were transferred to his deputy, Kathleen Hicks.

In a statement, the medical center said that in December 2023, specialists diagnosed the US Secretary of Defense with prostate cancer. On January 1, he was hospitalized due to complications and underwent surgery. Doctors said they expect Austin to make a full recovery, but noted that it could be a long process.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin transferred from intensive care - Pentagon