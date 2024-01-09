US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin transferred from intensive care - Pentagon

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 1256 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 19136 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 19421 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 25200 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109795 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116759 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147996 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142689 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179127 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172779 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 60320 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 70626 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 99246 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 59801 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 34836 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 18765 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109764 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288156 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254968 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239962 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 1105 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 99327 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147979 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108769 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108618 views
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin transferred from intensive care - Pentagon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48672 views

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is out of the intensive care unit, still unwell but with a good prognosis, and continues treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been transferred from the intensive care unit. However, he still feels unwell. This is stated in a statement by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, distributed on Monday by the press service of the military department, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ryder, the Defense Minister continues to be treated at the Walter Reed National Medical Center on the outskirts of Washington, DC.

He is no longer in the intensive care unit and is recovering in a more secluded part of the hospital. He still feels unwell, but his prognosis is good

Ryder emphasized.

He noted that on January 8, Austin spoke by phone with his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, National Security Assistant to the President Jake Sullivan, and received an update from the head of the US Central Command, General Michael Kurila.

We do not yet have the exact date of its release, but until then we will publish new data on a daily basis

Ryder said.

John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said that US President Joe Biden has no plans to dismiss Austin, but the Washington administration will conduct an audit because the Pentagon failed to report its chief of staff's hospitalization in time.

Recall

The Pentagon chief was hospitalized on January 1 due to complications caused by a recent medical procedure.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on January 106.01.24, 01:08 • 31381 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

