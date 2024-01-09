US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin transferred from intensive care - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been transferred from the intensive care unit. However, he still feels unwell. This is stated in a statement by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, distributed on Monday by the press service of the military department, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ryder, the Defense Minister continues to be treated at the Walter Reed National Medical Center on the outskirts of Washington, DC.

He is no longer in the intensive care unit and is recovering in a more secluded part of the hospital. He still feels unwell, but his prognosis is good Ryder emphasized.

He noted that on January 8, Austin spoke by phone with his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, National Security Assistant to the President Jake Sullivan, and received an update from the head of the US Central Command, General Michael Kurila.

We do not yet have the exact date of its release, but until then we will publish new data on a daily basis Ryder said.

John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said that US President Joe Biden has no plans to dismiss Austin, but the Washington administration will conduct an audit because the Pentagon failed to report its chief of staff's hospitalization in time.

Recall

The Pentagon chief was hospitalized on January 1 due to complications caused by a recent medical procedure.

