What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Pentagon chief: US committed to strengthening Ukraine's defense industrial base

Pentagon chief: US committed to strengthening Ukraine's defense industrial base

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27086 views

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has expressed his continued commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense industrial base in order to enhance its long-term deterrence. He made the statement during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

We need to focus on both Ukraine's needs on the battlefield and helping it sustain its defense forces over the long term. The United States remains committed to strengthening Ukraine's defense industrial base, and allies and partners are working alongside the United States. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, UNN reports.

"We must continue to focus both on Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs, and on helping Ukraine to strengthen, modernize, and sustain its defense forces for the long haul," Austin said.

That is why, he said, the United States held a conference on Ukraine's defense industrial base in Washington last month "to launch a new era of cooperation to meet Ukraine's long-term security needs.

We remain committed to strengthening Ukraine's defense industrial base, both to intensify Ukraine's current fight and to boost its long-term deterrence. And our allies and partners are working proudly beside us

- said Austin.

He also emphasized that the members of the Contact Group "have demonstrated a deep and principled commitment to Ukraine's strong security.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

