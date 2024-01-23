Pentagon chief: US committed to strengthening Ukraine's defense industrial base

We need to focus on both Ukraine's needs on the battlefield and helping it sustain its defense forces over the long term. The United States remains committed to strengthening Ukraine's defense industrial base, and allies and partners are working alongside the United States. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, UNN reports.

"We must continue to focus both on Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs, and on helping Ukraine to strengthen, modernize, and sustain its defense forces for the long haul," Austin said.

That is why, he said, the United States held a conference on Ukraine's defense industrial base in Washington last month "to launch a new era of cooperation to meet Ukraine's long-term security needs.

We remain committed to strengthening Ukraine's defense industrial base, both to intensify Ukraine's current fight and to boost its long-term deterrence. And our allies and partners are working proudly beside us - said Austin.

He also emphasized that the members of the Contact Group "have demonstrated a deep and principled commitment to Ukraine's strong security.

