Pentagon chief on Trump-Putin summit: there's going to be concessions, nobody is going to be happy

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, commenting on the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, suggested possible concessions and that "nobody is going to be happy," as he said on Fox News on the night of August 12, writes UNN.

"Nobody else could have created the conditions that lead to a meeting like this. Already President Trump has changed the game. He has created the conditions for a possible negotiated settlement which is his goal from the beginning," the Pentagon chief said.

Very complex battlefield, i don't think Vladimir Putin would be meeting unless he has felt that heat. And i think there's a chance. The President has laid out the parameters and so has Steve Witkoff and others. We're in the strength side of the peace through strength business. But on the negotiating side there is going to be, you know, could be land swaps. There is going to be concessions. Nobody is going to be happy