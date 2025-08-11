Trump said he would determine the possibility of a deal with Putin in two minutes
Donald Trump said he would be able to determine the possibility of a deal with Vladimir Putin "within the first two minutes" of a meeting. He also noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not participate in these negotiations.
US President Donald Trump stated that he would be able to assess the prospects of an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "within the first two minutes" of their meeting. This is reported by UNN with reference to News Sky.
Donald Trump was asked if Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be at the talks in Alaska on Friday.
He didn't participate in them. .. I would say he could have gone, but he attended many meetings, he was there for three and a half years, and nothing happened
Trump also noted that he would be able to determine whether a deal could be made "probably within the first two minutes" of his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Addition
US President Donald Trump announced his intention to meet with Vladimir Putin in Russia this Friday. Earlier, a meeting on August 15 in Alaska was reported to discuss the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.
At the same time, Trump called the upcoming talks with the Russian dictator a "trial meeting," noting that Putin "wants to intervene" and end the war.