Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts

The peak of cold weather is expected in Ukraine on February 2, 3, and 4, and on February 5 and 6, the frosts will gradually weaken. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, February 2, 3, and 4 will be the peak of cold in Ukraine, and then, from February 5-6, the frosts will noticeably weaken.

Tomorrow is Sretenie (Candlemas), and despite the biting cold, it still somehow makes you smile and look at the frosty sun from a warmer angle). There are many folk signs about Sretenie, but it is clear that this subject (folk signs) is unlikely to be studied in meteorology departments, but I noticed one. Because it is the most common. If on Sretenie the rooster drinks water from a puddle, then spring will not be late, that is, it will come earlier than usual. More simply - if there is a thaw tomorrow, then the rooster has no chance to drink water from a thawed puddle. Since tomorrow there will be a thaw with a "negative" sign, strong frosts are expected, then there is hope for an early spring - says Didenko.

She also emphasized that on Sretenie, very cold weather is expected in Ukraine with air temperatures at night of -20-28 degrees, during the day -12-19 degrees, and in the southern part at night -12-18, during the day -2-10 degrees.

The anticyclone still dominates, so precipitation is unlikely in most regions. But the proximity of the Black Sea cyclone will cause snow and blizzards in Crimea and the Azov Sea region. Map below. In Kyiv, the nearest night will be up to -25 degrees, tomorrow during the day about -15 degrees. No precipitation, sunny clearings in the capital during the day. February 3 and 4 will still be very cold, from February 5-6 it will ease. We actually have to hold out for three nights and three days - emphasized the forecaster.

Recall

On February 1, a significant decrease in air temperature is expected in Ukraine, no precipitation is expected. Ice is possible on the roads, the wind is northern.