Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts

Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
ISW: cascading power outages in Ukraine during the "truce" are not a significant concession from RussiaFebruary 1, 02:39 AM • 10239 views
No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJFebruary 1, 03:13 AM • 7302 views
Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - MediaFebruary 1, 03:48 AM • 5432 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhotoFebruary 1, 05:39 AM • 11406 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 6982 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 06:21 PM • 75522 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 54367 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 60303 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 61947 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 7022 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 24720 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 27744 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 30802 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 31812 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts

Kyiv

In Ukraine, the peak of cold weather is expected from February 2 to 4, and from February 5-6, frosts will begin to weaken. Very cold weather is predicted for Sretenie, with temperatures down to -28 degrees at night.

The peak of cold weather is expected in Ukraine on February 2, 3, and 4, and on February 5 and 6, the frosts will gradually weaken. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, February 2, 3, and 4 will be the peak of cold in Ukraine, and then, from February 5-6, the frosts will noticeably weaken.

Tomorrow is Sretenie (Candlemas), and despite the biting cold, it still somehow makes you smile and look at the frosty sun from a warmer angle). There are many folk signs about Sretenie, but it is clear that this subject (folk signs) is unlikely to be studied in meteorology departments, but I noticed one. Because it is the most common. If on Sretenie the rooster drinks water from a puddle, then spring will not be late, that is, it will come earlier than usual. More simply - if there is a thaw tomorrow, then the rooster has no chance to drink water from a thawed puddle. Since tomorrow there will be a thaw with a "negative" sign, strong frosts are expected, then there is hope for an early spring

- says Didenko.

She also emphasized that on Sretenie, very cold weather is expected in Ukraine with air temperatures at night of -20-28 degrees, during the day -12-19 degrees, and in the southern part at night -12-18, during the day -2-10 degrees.

The anticyclone still dominates, so precipitation is unlikely in most regions. But the proximity of the Black Sea cyclone will cause snow and blizzards in Crimea and the Azov Sea region. Map below. In Kyiv, the nearest night will be up to -25 degrees, tomorrow during the day about -15 degrees. No precipitation, sunny clearings in the capital during the day. February 3 and 4 will still be very cold, from February 5-6 it will ease. We actually have to hold out for three nights and three days

- emphasized the forecaster.

On February 1, a significant decrease in air temperature is expected in Ukraine, no precipitation is expected. Ice is possible on the roads, the wind is northern.

Alla Kiosak

