Peace for Ukraine: NATO Secretary General and Kellogg agree on next steps

Peace for Ukraine: NATO Secretary General and Kellogg agree on next steps

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89561 views

Mark Rutte and Keith Kellogg discussed ways to end the war against Ukraine and achieve a just peace. The allies agreed on further steps of support after the US call.

On February 17, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss ways to stop the war against Ukraine and achieve a just peace. This was reported by the NATO press service, according to UNN.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte hosted retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, the U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Monday, February 17, 2025, to discuss with the Allies ways to end the war against Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Rutte noted that the allies are in constant communication with the US administration. Last week, they discussed this issue during a meeting of NATO defense ministers. The Secretary General also recalled the important talks at the Munich Security Conference, where he spoke with US Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio and other representatives of the White House.

He emphasized that Ukraine's stable future requires not just an end to hostilities, but a just and lasting peace. Mr. Rutte welcomed the first steps taken by the allies in response to the U.S. call for more active support for Ukraine and added that today's meeting helped to agree on further steps.

Before the meeting at NATO headquarters, Rutte invited Kellogg to an official dinner.

And after the meeting at the North Atlantic Council, he went to Paris for an informal gathering of European leaders organized by President Macron.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has statedthat Ukraine should have clearly defined security guarantees: NATO or a reliable alternative.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising