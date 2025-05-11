Paul McCartney, Elton John and Dua Lipa among artists calling for a review of AI copyright plans

More than 400 artists have called on the UK government to change copyright laws amid threats from the impact of AI "fakes".

Hundreds of leading pop culture figures, as well as creative industries organizations, including Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, Elton John, Coldplay and Robbie Williams, have called on the UK Prime Minister to protect artists' copyrights from the impact of big tech. The artists have signed a letter asking Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, to support proposals that would protect the copyright of artistic works from infringement by AI.

The letter calls on the government to pass an amendment to the Data Bill proposed by Biban Kidron, a leading activist against copyright proposals. The goal is to improve changes that would require artificial intelligence companies to inform copyright owners which individual works they have incorporated into their models.

The letter states the following:

We urge you to vote in support of the UK's creative industries. Supporting us supports the creators of the future. Our work is not yours to give away

Dozens of British companies, including those that use and develop AI, have joined the fight to protect our creative industries. We are not against progress or innovation. The creative industries have always been pioneers in the field of technology. Indeed, many of the world's greatest inventions, from the light bulb to AI itself, have resulted from the struggles of the UK's creative minds with technology.

The letter argues that the bill will "put transparency at the heart of the copyright regime and enable both AI developers and creators to develop licensing regimes."

