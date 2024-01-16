ukenru
Patrol Police reminds drivers of license plate requirements

Patrol Police reminds drivers of license plate requirements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33032 views

The Patrol Police reminded Ukrainian drivers about fines for missing or dirty license plates.

In Ukraine, there are fines for drivers who have missing or dirty license plates. This was reminded by the Patrol Police of the Lviv region, reports UNN.

Details 

Law enforcement officers once again urged car drivers to pay attention to the condition of their license plates. 

The patrol policemen also reminded that it is prohibited to drive a vehicle without a license plate or with a license plate that

- does not belong to this product;

- does not meet the requirements of the standards;

- is fixed in a place other than the designated location;

- covered by other objects (including transparent ones);

Patrol policemen detain drunk driver who hit a police officer in Kyiv region11.01.24, 17:01 • 25873 views

- with the application of coatings or materials that impede or complicate its identification;

- dirty, which makes it impossible to clearly identify the license plate characters from a distance of 20 meters;

- inverted or unlit;

- with a changed size, shape, marking or color, except as provided by the traffic rules;

-  as well as committing other actions aimed at intentional concealment of the license plate.

Violation of these requirements is subject to administrative liability under Art. 121-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and entails a fine of UAH 1,190

- law enforcement officers emphasized.

Recall

The Patrol Police of Ukraine has prepared tips for drivers on how to avoid becoming a victim of car theft.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

