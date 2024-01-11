Patrol policemen detain drunk driver who hit a police officer in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, Patrol Police officers detained a man who was driving drunk and hit a police officer who tried to block the road. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on , officers of the patrol police response department found a car whose driver ignored a mandatory stop sign in front of the railroad.

The police officers turned on their flashing lights and loudspeakers demanding that he stop, but the driver continued to drive. Subsequently, the fugitive's actions led to a 360-degree skid with a partial stop - law enforcement summarized.

As explained by the patrol officers, they ran up to the driver, whom they were trying to detain, giving commands to get out of the car.

One of the law enforcement officers, blocking the traffic, stood in front of the car, but the driver ran over the police officer, who fell on the hood, and continued driving, ignoring the police commands to stop the vehicle.

The drunken offender then drove onto the Kyiv-Odesa highway and drove about 3 kilometers. Later, together with local residents, the driver was stopped by the police. Immediately after the offense, the offender was detained by law enforcement and placed in a temporary detention center. The offender had 1.04 ppm of alcohol in his system - the National Police summarized.

An accident in Chornomorsk: a car lost control and drove to the roadside, killing a 7-year-old girl

Addendum

Investigators under the procedural supervision of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office served the detainee a notice of suspicion of intentionally inflicting light or moderate bodily harm to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his/her official duties (Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Man faces up to 5 years in prison.

Recall

In Rivne, a drunk driver drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a Honda Odyssey, resulting in two people being injured .