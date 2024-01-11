Patrol policemen detain drunk driver who hit a police officer in Kyiv region

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 99928 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111389 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141306 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138435 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176705 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171816 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283482 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178233 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167235 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148850 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43824 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 32549 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65764 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 34293 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53905 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 99928 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283482 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250988 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236099 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261370 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53905 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141306 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107018 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107003 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123094 views
Patrol policemen detain drunk driver who hit a police officer in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25874 views

In the Kyiv region, a drunk driver was detained who tried to escape from patrol police and hit one of them.

In the Kyiv region, Patrol Police officers detained a man who was driving drunk and hit a police officer who tried to block the road. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on , officers of the patrol police response department found a car whose driver ignored a mandatory stop sign in front of the railroad.

The police officers turned on their flashing lights and loudspeakers demanding that he stop, but the driver continued to drive. Subsequently, the fugitive's actions led to a 360-degree skid with a partial stop

- law enforcement summarized.

As explained by the patrol officers, they ran up to the driver, whom they were trying to detain, giving commands to get out of the car.

One of the law enforcement officers, blocking the traffic, stood in front of the car, but the driver ran over the police officer, who fell on the hood, and continued driving, ignoring the police commands to stop the vehicle. 

The drunken offender then drove onto the Kyiv-Odesa highway and drove about 3 kilometers. Later, together with local residents, the driver was stopped by the police. Immediately after the offense, the offender was detained by law enforcement and placed in a temporary detention center. The offender had 1.04 ppm of alcohol in his system

- the National Police summarized.

An accident in Chornomorsk: a car lost control and drove to the roadside, killing a 7-year-old girl10.01.24, 20:49 • 32614 views

Addendum

Investigators under the procedural supervision of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office served the detainee a notice of suspicion of intentionally inflicting light or moderate bodily harm to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his/her official duties (Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

Man faces up to 5 years in prison.

Recall

In Rivne, a drunk driver drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a Honda Odyssey, resulting in two people being injured .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising