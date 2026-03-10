ukenru
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Patriot deployed in Turkey after intercepting missiles from Iran

American Patriot systems have been deployed in Malatya province to protect the borders. The measures were taken after an Iranian missile violated Turkish airspace.

Patriot deployed in Turkey after intercepting missiles from Iran
defense.gov

The American Patriot air defense system has been deployed in Turkey as part of NATO's measures to "strengthen air and missile defense," the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Turkish Armed Forces are fully committed to ensuring the security of our country and our citizens. In light of recent developments in our region, necessary measures are being taken to ensure the security of our borders and airspace, and we are consulting with NATO and our allies," the statement said.

In addition to the national measures we have adopted, NATO has strengthened air and missile defense measures. As part of this program, the Patriot system is now in Malatya and is being prepared for operational readiness to support air defense.

- reported the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

The statement indicated that Turkey, "which maintains its defense and security capabilities at the highest level, will continue to evaluate developments in cooperation and consultation with NATO and our allies and strive for regional peace and stability."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan previously warned Iran against any further "provocative steps" after a ballistic missile entered Turkish airspace.

His remarks, reported by Anadolu, came after the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that a ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Iran, CNN notes, later denied launching a missile towards Turkey. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei suggested that the missile incident was a "false flag operation" but did not accuse a specific country.

