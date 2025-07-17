Passenger car imports to Ukraine increased by 12.5%, one-third are electric vehicles

The import of passenger cars to Ukraine this year increased by 12.5% compared to last year's figures, with almost a third of them being electric vehicles, the State Customs Service reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

"In the first half of 2025, the volume of imports of passenger cars and other vehicles for passenger transportation increased by 12.5% compared to the same period last year," the report says.

The total value of vehicles imported into Ukraine in the first 6 months of 2025 amounted to $2.55 billion, compared to $2.27 billion in January-June 2024.

"A significant share in the structure of vehicle imports is occupied by electric vehicles (31.6%), the customs clearance of which is carried out on preferential terms," the customs service reported.

As noted, during customs clearance, only a symbolic excise tax is paid for these vehicles, and value-added tax is not charged in accordance with the norms of the Tax Code of Ukraine.

In the first half of 2025, the volume of customs benefits granted for electric vehicles increased by 27% compared to the same period in 2024 (UAH 5.33 billion vs. UAH 6.75 billion, respectively).

