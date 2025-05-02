Partly cloudy, but cool: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on the second day of May

On Friday, May 2, a slight cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that air of Arctic origin will enter Ukraine from the northern latitudes after a cold atmospheric front, which will cause an increase in pressure and a decrease in cloudiness. So the day will be cool, although with little cloudiness.

Slight cloudiness. No precipitation, only in the extreme east of the country and in Crimea at night in places light rain. Wind predominantly northwesterly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature ... in the daytime 11-16°, in the west and southwest of the country 16-21° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be slightly cloudy, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 14-16° above zero.

