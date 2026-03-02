$43.100.11
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Part of Lviv is without water due to unauthorized work by private equipment, investigative actions are underway at the scene - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Lviv was left without water due to damage to the main water pipeline in Domazhyr by private equipment. Emergency crews are working around the clock, and water delivery has been organized.

Part of Lviv is without water due to unauthorized work by private equipment, investigative actions are underway at the scene - mayor

Part of Lviv was left without water today due to unauthorized work by private equipment on a section through which the main water pipeline passes in Domazhyr. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sadovyi, the accident is not related to the work of city services or the condition of water supply networks.

Emergency crews are working at the scene. The elimination of the consequences continues without interruption. Work will continue throughout the night to restore water supply as soon as possible. Water delivery has been organized for residents — by tankers and through installed containers with filling 

- the mayor said.

The city appealed to law enforcement agencies regarding the damage to critical infrastructure by private equipment. Investigative actions are being carried out at the scene, Sadovyi added.

Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv