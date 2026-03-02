Part of Lviv is without water due to unauthorized work by private equipment, investigative actions are underway at the scene - mayor

Part of Lviv was left without water today due to unauthorized work by private equipment on a section through which the main water pipeline passes in Domazhyr. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

According to Sadovyi, the accident is not related to the work of city services or the condition of water supply networks.

Emergency crews are working at the scene. The elimination of the consequences continues without interruption. Work will continue throughout the night to restore water supply as soon as possible. Water delivery has been organized for residents — by tankers and through installed containers with filling