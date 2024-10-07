Part of an enemy X-59 missile found in Chernihiv region

In Chernihiv region, sappers seized a part of an enemy X-59 guided missile, the State Emergency Service reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The remains of the explosive were found in an open area. They were removed, transported to a specially prepared location and detonated.

The State Emergency Service reminded that if you find remnants of ammunition, do not touch them and call "101".

AddendumAddendum

In the Poltava region, after one of the recent air attacks, an enemy attack UAV was foundwith an unexploded warhead. It was neutralized at the scene of the discovery.