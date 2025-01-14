Parliament plans to consider extension of martial law until May 9 tomorrow - MP

Tomorrow the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the extension of martial law until May 9. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"Tomorrow, the Rada plans to consider the extension of martial law until May 9. Zelensky submitted the relevant bill today," the MP said.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft lawsproposing to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine, according to the parliament's website.

Recall

MP Oleksandr Fediyenko stated that demobilization is impossible due to the lack of military personnel. He emphasized the need to introduce a rotational system for military recreation.