Parliament plans to consider extension of martial law until May 9 tomorrow - MP

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128260 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116563 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124622 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125848 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157148 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153871 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104170 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107117 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 37801 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115800 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113747 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 37564 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128260 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157148 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182804 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172244 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113733 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115787 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138177 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130185 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147778 views
Parliament plans to consider extension of martial law until May 9 tomorrow - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45072 views

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a bill to extend martial law until May 9. President Zelenskyy has already submitted the relevant document to parliament.

Tomorrow the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the extension of martial law until May 9. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"Tomorrow, the Rada plans to consider the extension of martial law until May 9. Zelensky submitted the relevant bill today," the MP said.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft lawsproposing to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine, according to the parliament's website.

Recall 

MP Oleksandr Fediyenko stated that demobilization is impossible due to the lack of military personnel. He emphasized the need to introduce a rotational system for military recreation.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

