Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2074 views

The bill on virtual assets may be considered in the Verkhovna Rada on August 19. Document No. 10225-d, prepared by the Committee, is awaiting discussion.

Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP

The bill on virtual assets No. 10225-d may be considered by the Verkhovna Rada as early as next week, said People's Deputy from the financial committee Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The parliament may consider the bill on virtual assets (legalization of crypto among the people) as early as next Tuesday, August 19.

- wrote Zheleznyak.

According to him, "as of now, it is fourth on the agenda for this plenary day." "However, the 'Servants' still want to discuss it at their 'Coalition Council,' so I hope it doesn't fall through," the MP added.

"The bill 10225-d, which was prepared by our Committee for the first reading, will be submitted for consideration. Further, after its adoption, there will be a long process of refining the text," Zheleznyak explained.

Let's add

Fintech expert and co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosedka, explained in a comment to UNN that the lack of clear legislation in Ukraine in the field of virtual assets leads to a number of negative consequences. The first is legal uncertainty. After all, companies and investors face a lack of clear rules, which ultimately hinders market development.

No less important consequence, according to her, is also the lack of protection of rights. "Currently, cryptocurrency users in Ukraine remain without mechanisms of protection against fraud," Olena Sosedka explained.

She added that due to the lack of legal regulation, the state loses economic opportunities, as the inflow of investments and the development of fintech startups are currently limited in Ukraine.

In addition, according to her, the legalization of cryptocurrencies will create favorable conditions for attracting foreign investments in the IT sector and fintech startups. This, in turn, will create new jobs, increase the country's competitiveness, and provide citizens with access to new financial instruments.

The fintech expert notes that the adoption of the law on cryptocurrencies will also allow for the development of innovations, in particular, legalization will contribute to the development of blockchain technologies and the fintech sector.

Julia Shramko

