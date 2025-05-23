$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 50934 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 54208 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 50083 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 65401 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 59794 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 50372 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 50126 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46471 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 163941 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67231 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

No one will go to jail: Paris court upholds verdict in Kim Kardashian robbery case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

A Paris court has handed down verdicts to 8 defendants in the theft of Kim Kardashian's $6 million worth of jewelry in 2016. Although they were found guilty, none of the robbers will go to jail.

No one will go to jail: Paris court upholds verdict in Kim Kardashian robbery case

The Paris court announced the verdict against 8 defendants in the case of the theft of valuables worth 6 million dollars from Kim Kardashian's residence in Paris in October 2016. The suspects were found guilty, but none of the robbers face imprisonment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the agency Associated Press (AP), Fox News.

Details

On Friday, May 23, the Paris court found the leader and 7 other people involved in the high-profile case of the robbery of Kim Kardashian guilty on all counts

The court acquitted two of the 10 defendants. The sentences read out by the presiding judge ranged from imprisonment to fines

- the AP report says.

It is noted that Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, the leader of the gang, received the most severe sentence, eight years of imprisonment, but five of them are suspended. Three others, who are accused of the most serious charges, received seven years, five of which are suspended.

Taking into account the already served term in pre-trial detention, none of those found guilty will go to prison

- writes Associated Press.

Chief Judge David De Pas said that the age of the defendants - the oldest is 79 years old, and some others are 60 and 70 years old - influenced the court's decision not to impose more severe penalties.

AP reports that Kardashian, who was not present at the verdict, issued a statement after the court decision was announced.

"This crime was the most terrible experience in my life, which affected me and my family," Kardashian said.

Context

According to Fox News, the crime was committed on the night of October 2, 2016, during Paris Fashion Week. Robbers disguised as police broke into the Hôtel de Pourtalès, tied Kardashian with ties and disappeared with her jewelry.

Among the stolen items was her engagement ring worth $4 million, given to her by her then-husband Kanye West.

Reminder

Earlier, it was reported that the suspects in the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016 for 10 million euros will appear in court in the near future. Men aged 69 and 71, known as "grandpa robbers", are awaiting a verdict in May.

Kim Kardashian visited the court in Paris in a diamond necklace worth $3 million to testify in the 2016 robbery case. Then her jewelry worth 10 million was stolen.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Kanye West
Associated Press
Fox News
Paris
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,711.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,559.57