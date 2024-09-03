Parcel with objects similar to anti-tank mines found in Lviv hospital
Kyiv • UNN
A parcel with objects similar to anti-tank mines was found at St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that explosive experts are working at the site, and that staff and patients are safe.
"Explosive experts and all relevant services are now working on the site. The staff and patients are safe. We are investigating the circumstances," Sadovyi said.