Paralympics 2024: Ukrainians win gold and bronze in shot put

Ukrainians continue to win medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Athletes Oleksandr Yarovyi and Maksym Koval have won two more medals, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The athletes climbed to the podium in the shot put (class F20).

Oleksandr Yarovyi won gold with a world record, and Maksym Koval won bronze.

According to the agency, Ukraine already has eight gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics and seven double podiums.

Yulia Shulyar wins gold at the 2024 Paralympics in the 400 meters