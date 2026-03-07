Parabiathlete Rad brings Ukraine its first "gold" at the 2026 Paralympics

Ukraine won its first "gold" at the 2026 Paralympic Games - Ukrainian para-biathlete Taras Rad became the champion in the sprint in the sitting class, writes UNN with reference to information on the Paralympic Games website.

Details

Taras Rad showed a result of 19:55.5 with 100%.

Second and third places went to representatives of China - Liu Mengtao with 20:04.8 (+9.3) and 100% and Liu Zixu with 20:13.1 (+17.6) and 100% respectively.

Ukrainians opened their medal count at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games with gold! Taras Rad became the champion in the 7.5 km para-biathlon sprint in the sitting class with clean shooting and a time of 19:55.5 - commented the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Addition

This is the second Paralympic gold medal in the career of the 26-year-old para-athlete after winning the 12.5-kilometer race in Beijing 2022, and his fifth Paralympic medal overall.