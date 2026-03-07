$43.810.0050.900.00
Parabiathlete Rad brings Ukraine its first "gold" at the 2026 Paralympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Parabiathlete Taras Rad became the champion in the 7.5 km sprint in the sitting class. This is the fifth Paralympic award and the second gold in the athlete's career.

Parabiathlete Rad brings Ukraine its first "gold" at the 2026 Paralympics

Ukraine won its first "gold" at the 2026 Paralympic Games - Ukrainian para-biathlete Taras Rad became the champion in the sprint in the sitting class, writes UNN with reference to information on the Paralympic Games website.

Details

Taras Rad showed a result of 19:55.5 with 100%.

Second and third places went to representatives of China - Liu Mengtao with 20:04.8 (+9.3) and 100% and Liu Zixu with 20:13.1 (+17.6) and 100% respectively.

Ukrainians opened their medal count at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games with gold! Taras Rad became the champion in the 7.5 km para-biathlon sprint in the sitting class with clean shooting and a time of 19:55.5

- commented the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Addition

This is the second Paralympic gold medal in the career of the 26-year-old para-athlete after winning the 12.5-kilometer race in Beijing 2022, and his fifth Paralympic medal overall.

Julia Shramko

Sports
Gold
China
Ukraine