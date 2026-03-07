Parabiathlete Kononova wins second "gold" for Ukraine at the 2026 Paralympics

Ukraine won its second "gold" at the 2026 Paralympic Games - para-biathlete Oleksandra Kononova became the champion in the sprint in the standing class, UNN reports with reference to information on the Paralympic Games website.

Details

Oleksandra Kononova showed a result of 19:28.2 with 96%.

Second place went to Canadian Natalie Wilkie - 19:33.3 (+4.9Z) with 96%. Third is Ukrainian Lyudmyla Lyashenko - 20:02.0 (+32.4) with 96%.

Recall

Para-biathlete Taras Rad brought Ukraine its first "gold" at the 2026 Paralympics.