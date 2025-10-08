Owners of war-damaged property will be able to receive land: what the adopted Verkhovna Rada law provides for

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law (No. 13174), which protects the rights of citizens whose property was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression, the VR reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The document provides citizens whose property was destroyed during Russian aggression with the opportunity to return or acquire ownership of land plots that were located under such objects.

Under the new norms, if the right of ownership to real estate was terminated in the State Register of Real Rights due to its destruction, former owners or their heirs can receive land plots free of charge or through transfer without land auctions.

This decision will be valid during martial law and for 5 years after its termination, with further simplification of procedures - without mandatory development of urban planning documentation, provided that the intended purpose of the plot corresponds to the purpose of the destroyed object.

In addition, the law stipulates that the Ministry of Environmental Protection will have the right to approve the methodology for determining damage caused to land resources as a result of pollution or littering, and diplomatic missions may be exempted from land rent, provided that this is stipulated by international treaties to which the Verkhovna Rada has given its consent.

The adopted decision is accompanied by measures to protect against potential abuses, in particular through the use of data from official state registers and limiting the right to receive plots only to those persons whose rights were actually terminated due to destruction.