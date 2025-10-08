Owners of war-damaged property will be able to receive land: what the adopted Verkhovna Rada law provides for

$41.320.03
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 10869 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 11933 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 16690 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 16911 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 16070 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 58822 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54555 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39604 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40921 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutions
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian language
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidence
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for drones
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidence
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 73665 views
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Joe Biden
John Ratcliffe
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Poland
Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Tesla Model Y
Nord Stream
SWIFT
El País
Financial Times

Owners of war-damaged property will be able to receive land: what the adopted Verkhovna Rada law provides for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 13174, which allows citizens to return or acquire ownership of land plots under destroyed property. This decision will be valid during martial law and for 5 years after its termination.

Owners of war-damaged property will be able to receive land: what the adopted Verkhovna Rada law provides for

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law (No. 13174), which protects the rights of citizens whose property was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression, the VR reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The document provides citizens whose property was destroyed during Russian aggression with the opportunity to return or acquire ownership of land plots that were located under such objects.

Under the new norms, if the right of ownership to real estate was terminated in the State Register of Real Rights due to its destruction, former owners or their heirs can receive land plots free of charge or through transfer without land auctions.

This decision will be valid during martial law and for 5 years after its termination, with further simplification of procedures - without mandatory development of urban planning documentation, provided that the intended purpose of the plot corresponds to the purpose of the destroyed object.

In addition, the law stipulates that the Ministry of Environmental Protection will have the right to approve the methodology for determining damage caused to land resources as a result of pollution or littering, and diplomatic missions may be exempted from land rent, provided that this is stipulated by international treaties to which the Verkhovna Rada has given its consent.

The adopted decision is accompanied by measures to protect against potential abuses, in particular through the use of data from official state registers and limiting the right to receive plots only to those persons whose rights were actually terminated due to destruction.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPoliticsReal Estate
Verkhovna Rada