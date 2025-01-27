Overnight 57 out of 104 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 95604 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101142 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109096 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111868 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132785 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104024 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136241 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103802 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113450 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120605 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68946 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115409 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 40821 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39682 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167775 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157465 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 104 drones, 57 of which were shot down in 10 regions. The attack damaged infrastructure and residential buildings.

Russia launched 104 unmanned aerial vehicles across Ukraine overnight, 57 were shot down in 10 regions, and 39 imitator drones were spotted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked with 104 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 57 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. 39 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (no negative consequences)

- the Air Force reported on social media.

The attack by Russian UAVs reportedly affected Dnipropetrovs'k, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions. "Infrastructure facilities, apartment buildings and private houses were hit. There were no casualties, and the victims are being helped. Special services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack," the statement said.

Enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with drones at night: critical infrastructure was targeted, fire was reported27.01.25, 08:19 • 30466 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

