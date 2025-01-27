Overnight 57 out of 104 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

Russia launched 104 unmanned aerial vehicles across Ukraine overnight, 57 were shot down in 10 regions, and 39 imitator drones were spotted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked with 104 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 57 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. 39 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (no negative consequences) - the Air Force reported on social media.

The attack by Russian UAVs reportedly affected Dnipropetrovs'k, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions. "Infrastructure facilities, apartment buildings and private houses were hit. There were no casualties, and the victims are being helped. Special services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack," the statement said.

