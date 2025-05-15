Overdose deaths in the US significantly decreased in 2024: will it be possible to maintain positive dynamics

$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 18 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 398 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 11042 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36263 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114573 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119904 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223646 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100899 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70187 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175536 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 51915 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 112822 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 50234 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 104657 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68464 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 108616 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 175308 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223647 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175536 views

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175536 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 191488 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 18625 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 69047 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 56496 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 77860 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 87562 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Overdose deaths in the US significantly decreased in 2024: will it be possible to maintain positive dynamics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

In 2024, overdose deaths in the US fell by 27%, reaching the lowest level since 2019. Experts warn that funding cuts could halt positive momentum.

Overdose deaths in the US significantly decreased in 2024: will it be possible to maintain positive dynamics

The US has recorded an almost 27% decrease in drug overdose deaths - the lowest rate since 2019. Last year, almost 30,000 fewer people died than in 2023. The decrease was recorded in all states except two. However, experts warn that without stable funding, it will be difficult to maintain the positive dynamics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NYTimes.

New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show a decline in mortality in all major categories of drug use — both stimulants and opioids. It is noted that overall mortality from overdoses decreased by almost 27%. The decrease was recorded in 48 out of 50 states.

"This is the decline we've been waiting for for over a decade. Hundreds of billions of dollars have been invested in this fight," said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, a drug policy expert.

Reasons that influenced the decrease in mortality

Among the reasons for this improvement are not only the change in the situation with the trafficking of illegal drugs, but also better access to addiction treatment and wider use of naloxone, a drug that saves lives during overdoses. However, experts warn that maintaining this positive trend will not be easy.

The CDC, commenting on the results, noted the role of the Donald Trump administration, which in 2017 declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency and began increasing resources to combat it.

Challenges facing medics

However, at the same time as the publication of these encouraging figures, Congress is discussing significant cuts in funding for many federal programs, including those that directly combat the drug crisis.

"It goes against common sense to cut programs that are showing effectiveness," said Tracy K. Green, an epidemiologist at Brandeis University.

Despite the positive trend, the problem remains large-scale: in 2024, 80,391 people died in the United States from drug-related causes, the lowest figure since 2019, but still extremely high. The CDC emphasizes that overdoses remain the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 44.

Experts acknowledge that it is currently difficult to say exactly which measures have had the greatest effect. According to Christiansen, combating addiction is a complex task that requires not only emergency medical care, but also long-term support: housing, rehabilitation, education and social integration.

"Funding is being cut, and we still don't understand exactly which approaches work best in each specific community. Without stable support, some programs will not survive," he notes.

First room for “safe” drug use to be opened in Scotland22.12.24, 15:15 • 24118 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United States
