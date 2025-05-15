Overdose deaths in the US significantly decreased in 2024: will it be possible to maintain positive dynamics

The US has recorded an almost 27% decrease in drug overdose deaths - the lowest rate since 2019. Last year, almost 30,000 fewer people died than in 2023. The decrease was recorded in all states except two. However, experts warn that without stable funding, it will be difficult to maintain the positive dynamics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NYTimes.

New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show a decline in mortality in all major categories of drug use — both stimulants and opioids. It is noted that overall mortality from overdoses decreased by almost 27%. The decrease was recorded in 48 out of 50 states.

"This is the decline we've been waiting for for over a decade. Hundreds of billions of dollars have been invested in this fight," said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, a drug policy expert.

Reasons that influenced the decrease in mortality

Among the reasons for this improvement are not only the change in the situation with the trafficking of illegal drugs, but also better access to addiction treatment and wider use of naloxone, a drug that saves lives during overdoses. However, experts warn that maintaining this positive trend will not be easy.

The CDC, commenting on the results, noted the role of the Donald Trump administration, which in 2017 declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency and began increasing resources to combat it.

Challenges facing medics

However, at the same time as the publication of these encouraging figures, Congress is discussing significant cuts in funding for many federal programs, including those that directly combat the drug crisis.

"It goes against common sense to cut programs that are showing effectiveness," said Tracy K. Green, an epidemiologist at Brandeis University.

Despite the positive trend, the problem remains large-scale: in 2024, 80,391 people died in the United States from drug-related causes, the lowest figure since 2019, but still extremely high. The CDC emphasizes that overdoses remain the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 44.

Experts acknowledge that it is currently difficult to say exactly which measures have had the greatest effect. According to Christiansen, combating addiction is a complex task that requires not only emergency medical care, but also long-term support: housing, rehabilitation, education and social integration.

"Funding is being cut, and we still don't understand exactly which approaches work best in each specific community. Without stable support, some programs will not survive," he notes.

