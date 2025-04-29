Over Ukraine, 37 out of 100 enemy drones were shot down overnight

Russia launched 100 drones at Ukraine overnight, 37 of them were shot down, 47 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 29, the enemy attacked with 100 strike UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators of other types from the districts: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30, the downing of 37 Shahed-type strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in social networks.

47 enemy unmanned aerial vehicle-imitators, as indicated, are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv region were affected," the report says.

