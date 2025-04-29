Over Ukraine, 37 out of 100 enemy drones were shot down overnight

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 17352 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 48748 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 52917 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 39777 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 33342 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 44121 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 36604 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 15058 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 32774 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 79652 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
3.4m/s
34%
755 mm
Popular news

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM • 15748 views

Blackout in Europe: Spain and Portugal recovering from massive power outage

April 28, 11:07 PM • 4110 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 11808 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 12094 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

02:17 AM • 7828 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 25210 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 44122 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 36605 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 32774 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 79652 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 18136 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 38605 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 38407 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 145469 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 59427 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

Over Ukraine, 37 out of 100 enemy drones were shot down overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

On the night of April 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones from various regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 37 "Shahed" drones, but 47 imitators were lost. Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions were affected.

Over Ukraine, 37 out of 100 enemy drones were shot down overnight

Russia launched 100 drones at Ukraine overnight, 37 of them were shot down, 47 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 29, the enemy attacked with 100 strike UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators of other types from the districts: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30, the downing of 37 Shahed-type strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in social networks.

47 enemy unmanned aerial vehicle-imitators, as indicated, are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv region were affected," the report says.

Night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv: three people were injured29.04.25, 08:48 • 1556 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Brent
$64.17
Bitcoin
$94,280.40
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,320.35
Ethereum
$1,796.94