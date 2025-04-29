Night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv: three people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv was attacked by enemy UAVs at night, air defense forces destroyed 9 drones. As a result of the fall of debris in the Desnyanskyi district, a fire broke out at a recreation center, there is destruction.
Kyiv survived a night attack by Russian drones, three people sought medical help, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Three people sought medical help - on the spot, without hospitalization
Details
According to the KCMA, as a result of the night drone attack in the vicinity of Kyiv and in the airspace of the capital, 11 enemy UAVs were recorded. 9 of them were destroyed by air defense means. 2 - radar lost.
"Damage to critical infrastructure facilities was not allowed," the KCMA noted.
Within Kyiv, as a result of the fall of debris from one of the downed drones, a fire was recorded on the territory of a recreation center in the Desnyanskyi district. There are destructions, damage to buildings and cars.
