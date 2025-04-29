$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 17352 views

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 48748 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 52917 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 39777 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 33342 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 44121 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 36604 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 15058 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 32774 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 79652 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv: three people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1556 views

Kyiv was attacked by enemy UAVs at night, air defense forces destroyed 9 drones. As a result of the fall of debris in the Desnyanskyi district, a fire broke out at a recreation center, there is destruction.

Night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv: three people were injured

Kyiv survived a night attack by Russian drones, three people sought medical help, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Three people sought medical help - on the spot, without hospitalization

- reported in the KCMA.

Details

According to the KCMA, as a result of the night drone attack in the vicinity of Kyiv and in the airspace of the capital, 11 enemy UAVs were recorded. 9 of them were destroyed by air defense means. 2 - radar lost.

"Damage to critical infrastructure facilities was not allowed," the KCMA noted.

Within Kyiv, as a result of the fall of debris from one of the downed drones, a fire was recorded on the territory of a recreation center in the Desnyanskyi district. There are destructions, damage to buildings and cars.

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack29.04.25, 02:58 • 12038 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.17
Bitcoin
$94,280.40
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,320.35
Ethereum
$1,796.94