Over UAH 251 million in damages: former chairman of the board of a gas supply company served with notice of suspicion

The Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office has notified a former chairman of the board of a gas supply company of suspicion, who caused damages to the state exceeding UAH 251 million through unauthorized withdrawal of natural gas from the gas transportation system, amounting to over 10 million cubic meters.

Under the procedural guidance of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a former chairman of the board of a gas supply company has been notified of suspicion, whose actions caused damages to a state enterprise exceeding UAH 251 million. He is charged under Part 2 of Article 364-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in January 2023, due to debt to a state enterprise for already received natural gas, the suspect's company was excluded from the balancing group and its natural gas supply was terminated.

However, the suspect, without concluding new agreements with the natural gas supplier, continued to use it from February to June 2023. This resulted in an unauthorized withdrawal of natural gas from the gas transportation system amounting to over 10 million cubic meters. According to the results of the conducted expert examination, it was established that these actions caused damages to the state, represented by the state enterprise, in the amount of UAH 251 million 174 thousand. - the prosecutor's office added.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect is currently being decided.

