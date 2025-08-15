$41.450.06
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over UAH 251 million in damages: former chairman of the board of a gas supply company served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

The former chairman of the board of a gas supply company has been served with a notice of suspicion. He caused over UAH 251 million in damages to the state through unauthorized gas withdrawal.

Over UAH 251 million in damages: former chairman of the board of a gas supply company served with notice of suspicion

The Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office has notified a former chairman of the board of a gas supply company of suspicion, who caused damages to the state exceeding UAH 251 million through unauthorized withdrawal of natural gas from the gas transportation system, amounting to over 10 million cubic meters.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a former chairman of the board of a gas supply company has been notified of suspicion, whose actions caused damages to a state enterprise exceeding UAH 251 million. He is charged under Part 2 of Article 364-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in January 2023, due to debt to a state enterprise for already received natural gas, the suspect's company was excluded from the balancing group and its natural gas supply was terminated.

However, the suspect, without concluding new agreements with the natural gas supplier, continued to use it from February to June 2023. This resulted in an unauthorized withdrawal of natural gas from the gas transportation system amounting to over 10 million cubic meters. According to the results of the conducted expert examination, it was established that these actions caused damages to the state, represented by the state enterprise, in the amount of UAH 251 million 174 thousand.

- the prosecutor's office added. 

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect is currently being decided.

Recall

The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine reported suspicion to the former head of a mining enterprise, who intentionally understated prices for extracted granite and evaded payment of UAH 27 million in royalty payments between 2020 and 2024.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine